Kremlin Says It Hopes to Discuss Ceasefire Conditions With Ukraine Next Week

The Kremlin said Friday that it expects Russian and Ukrainian negotiators to discuss a list of conditions for a ceasefire during talks in Istanbul next week.

Russia has proposed holding the second round of talks with Ukraine on June 2. However, Ukraine wants to see Russia's proposals for a peace deal before it sends a delegation to Turkey, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation would be travelling to Istanbul and would be ready for talks with Ukraine on Monday morning.

"At the moment, everyone is focused on the direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations. A list of conditions for a temporary truce is being developed," Peskov told reporters. He said the details of the memorandum will not be made public.