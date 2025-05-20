Jailed Billionaire Vadim Moshkovich Indicted for Fraud

Russian investigators indicted billionaire Vadim Moshkovich on new bribery charges just days before his pre-trial detention was set to expire, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Tuesday, citing a Moscow court.

Moshkovich, the founder of agricultural giant Rusagro, was arrested in late March on charges of large-scale fraud and abuse of office.

He and former Rusagro CEO Maxim Basov are accused of failing to repay 47 billion rubles ($582 million) in loans after acquiring a majority stake in Solnechny Produkti, a major Russian vegetable oil and fats supplier, between 2018 and 2019.

They are also accused of causing an additional 1 billion rubles ($12.4 million) in losses through a series of “economically unjustified and unprofitable” deals involving the company. Investigators have identified 16 alleged victims in the case, including independent creditors and regional tax authorities.