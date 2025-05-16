Russia and Ukraine Hold Direct Talks for First Time Since 2022

Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks since early 2022 in Istanbul on Friday afternoon, a meeting that lasted less than two hours amid low expectations fueled by last-minute scheduling confusion and mutual accusations of bad faith. Two sessions took place during the day, with Turkish, U.S. and Ukrainian officials meeting in the morning. Talks between Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian delegations started around 1:30 p.m. local time. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan opened the Russia-Ukraine discussions by telling delegates on both sides that it was critical to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, after which the meeting was closed to the press. The chasm between the two sides was apparent shortly after the talks concluded around 3:30 p.m. local time, according to a Ukrainian source who told Reuters that Russia’s demands were “detached from reality and go far beyond anything that was previously discussed.” Among the demands are “non-starters and non-constructive conditions,” the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. There was no immediate response from Russia, but the delegations are expected to address the press within the hour.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, declined to attend after Russia’s Vladimir Putin rejected his offer for a face-to-face meeting during the talks. Instead, Zelensky sent Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to lead Ukraine’s delegation. Russia’s delegation was headed by Kremlin aide and former Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky, who also led the failed 2022 peace talks. At the time, Kyiv accused Moscow of demanding what it said amounted to capitulation, including recognizing Russian-occupied territories and drastically reducing the size of its military. Zelensky on Thursday had dismissed the Russian delegation as “decorative,” arguing they have no decision-making power. Medinsky responded with a brief statement to journalists, saying his team “has the power to make decisions” and that Moscow sees Friday’s meeting as a continuation of the 2022 negotiations. Zelensky said the Ukrainian delegation would “try to achieve at least the first steps toward de-escalation, an end to the war — namely a ceasefire,” but added that Russia was not serious about the talks. He suggested new Western sanctions could follow if progress was not made Friday, saying: “We are waiting for a clear and strong reaction from the partners.” Ahead of the talks, U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg met with the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, along with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Umerov. Officials from France, Germany and the United Kingdom also attended that meeting. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Istanbul on Friday and participated in the trilateral meeting with Turkish and Ukrainian officials. While he is not joining the Russia-Ukraine talks, the State Department said Director for Policy Planning Michael Anton would represent the U.S. in working-level discussions with the Russian delegation. Rubio told reporters on Thursday that he had low expectations for the talks and suggested that any progress would likely require a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Putin. Trump, currently touring the Middle East, has said that “nothing’s going to happen until Putin and I get together.” Interfax, citing an unnamed source familiar with the negotiation process, reported that Russia opposed U.S. participation in Friday’s talks with Ukrainian negotiators. Shortly before the talks began in Istanbul, the Kremlin said Putin would be closely following any updates and was in constant communication with the Russian delegation. “The president is receiving all information in real time. He’s being regularly briefed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “All the necessary guidelines for the negotiation stance, which were developed at the meeting we discussed earlier, are in place.”