Zelensky Expects Russia to Commit to Ceasefire, Says ‘Ready’ for Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that he expects Moscow to commit to a 30-day ceasefire starting on Monday and that Kyiv was “ready” for direct talks with Russia.
Zelensky spoke hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul this month, but did not commit to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by European leaders and backed by the U.S.
“There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire — full, lasting and reliable — starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet,” Zelensky said on social media.
Zelensky also spoke hopefully about Russia considering to end the three-year-old war, which started with Moscow's 2022 invasion.
“It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war,” Zelensky said.
“The entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire.”
