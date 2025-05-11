Ukraine Ready for Russia Truce Talks, Zelensky Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he expects Moscow to commit to a 30-day ceasefire, adding that Kyiv was “ready” to meet Russia for direct truce talks.

Zelensky said so after Russia's Vladimir Putin called on Kyiv to meet in Istanbul for talks on May 15 at a nighttime press conference in the Kremlin — but did not commit to a ceasefire.

On a visit to Kyiv on Saturday the leaders of France, the U.K., Germany and Poland pressured Russia — with U.S. President Donald Trump's support — to commit to an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine starting from Monday.

Russia's invasion has dragged on for more than three years and killed thousands of people.

“There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire — full, lasting and reliable — starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet,” Zelensky said on social media.

Sounding a rare note of optimism, the Ukrainian leader likewise said he saw positive signals from Russia.

“It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war,” Zelensky said.

“The entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire.”

Kyiv and its Western allies have argued that an unconditional ceasefire would be the only way to help find a diplomatic solution to the three-year conflict — Europe's worst since World War II.

Russia and Ukraine have not held direct talks since the start of Moscow's invasion in February 2022.

Since the Kremlin ordered troops into Ukraine, communication channels between the two sides have only been open for exchanges of prisoners of war and the bodies of the fallen.