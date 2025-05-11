Kyiv Says Russia Launched More Than 100 Drones at Ukraine

Kyiv on Sunday said that Moscow had launched more than 100 drones into Ukraine at night, shortly after a Russian 72-hour ceasefire had ended at midnight.

Kyiv had not reported any drone attacks since Thursday, when the Russian ceasefire came into effect, although it did accuse Moscow of violating the truce hundreds of times.

Russia also accused Ukraine of not observing the ceasefire.

“On the night of May 11 [from 2:00 am on May 11], the enemy attacked with 108 Shahed attack drones and various types of imitator drones,” Kyiv's air force said, adding that it had downed 60 of them.

The attacks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored a European-proposed 30-day ceasefire, backed by the U.S., instead offering direct talks with Kyiv later this month.