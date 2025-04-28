Zelensky Calls Putin Truce Proposal 'Attempt at Manipulation'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday branded a three-day truce announced by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as an "attempt at manipulation."

"Now there's a new attempt at manipulation: for some reason, everyone has to wait until May 8," Zelensky said in his daily address.

Putin on Monday ordered the ceasefire on May 8-10, which coincides with Moscow's World War II commemorations, drawing ire from Kyiv, which demanded Moscow pause hostilities immediately.