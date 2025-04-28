Zelensky Calls Putin Truce Proposal 'Attempt at Manipulation'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday branded a three-day truce announced by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as an "attempt at manipulation."
"Now there's a new attempt at manipulation: for some reason, everyone has to wait until May 8," Zelensky said in his daily address.
Putin on Monday ordered the ceasefire on May 8-10, which coincides with Moscow's World War II commemorations, drawing ire from Kyiv, which demanded Moscow pause hostilities immediately.
Ukraine said that it wanted an immediate truce with Russia for "at least 30 days."
"If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately. Why wait until May 8?" Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.
The United States has warned that this week would be "critical" for determining whether peace was possible.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.