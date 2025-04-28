Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Zelensky Calls Putin Truce Proposal 'Attempt at Manipulation'

By AFP
ZelenskyyUa / X

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday branded a three-day truce announced by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as an "attempt at manipulation."

"Now there's a new attempt at manipulation: for some reason, everyone has to wait until May 8," Zelensky said in his daily address.

Putin on Monday ordered the ceasefire on May 8-10, which coincides with Moscow's World War II commemorations, drawing ire from Kyiv, which demanded Moscow pause hostilities immediately.

Ukraine said that it wanted an immediate truce with Russia for "at least 30 days."

"If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately. Why wait until May 8?" Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.

The United States has warned that this week would be "critical" for determining whether peace was possible.

Read more about: Zelensky , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Zelensky Slams Putin’s ‘Very Manipulative’ Statements on Ceasefire

"As we have always said, the only one who will drag things out, the only one who will be unconstructive is Russia," said Zelensky.
2 Min read

Shelling Kills 3 Red Cross Workers in Eastern Ukraine

The strike comes just days before ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric is set to visit Moscow.
2 Min read

Moscow Issues Chilly Response to Zelensky's Peace Talks Invite

"The first peace summit was not a peace summit at all. So perhaps it is necessary to first understand what he means," Dmitry Peskov said.
1 Min read

Zelensky Claims Russian Advance in Ukraine ‘Halted'

"I can give you this fresh piece of information: The situation is now much better than during these past three months," Zelensky told French television...
1 Min read