Zelensky Claims Russian Advance in Ukraine ‘Halted'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Russian advances had been "halted" in Ukraine and the situation was now "much better" for his troops than in recent months.

"The Russian advance has been halted," Zelensky told French broadcaster BFM TV.

"Our command, our military has stopped the Russian advance in eastern Ukraine," he said.

Kyiv has faced mounting pressure on the front line in recent months, losing ground to Moscow amid hold-ups to Western aid from its biggest ally Washington.

Zelensky said Monday: "I can give you this fresh piece of information: The situation is now much better than during these past three months."