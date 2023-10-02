Kyiv Criticizes Musk for Making Fun of Zelensky

Ukraine on Monday reacted angrily to a social media post by billionaire Elon Musk that made fun of President Volodymyr Zelensky's repeated calls for Western military and financial aid to fight Russian forces.

Musk has provided Ukraine with Starlink satellite services that have been vital to the Ukrainian army, but some have criticized his statements on the war with Russia.

Musk owns the social media platform X — formerly known as Twitter — where he posted a meme of Zelensky earlier Monday.

The caption read: "When it's been five minutes and you haven't asked for a billion dollars in aid."

"Any silence or irony towards Ukraine today is a direct encouragement of Russian propaganda that justifies mass violence and destruction," presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak answered on X.