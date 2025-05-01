Russian Air Assault on Ukraine’s Odesa Leaves At Least 2 Dead

A Russian overnight drone attack killed at least two people and wounded 15 others in a residential neighborhood of Odesa, Ukrainian emergency officials said early Thursday.
"Unfortunately, two people died, according to preliminary information, and another 15 people were injured," Ukraine's State Emergency Service said in a statement.
It said high-rise buildings, individual homes, a supermarket, a school and cars were damaged in the attack, which it described as "large-scale."
More than 200 people were evacuated from one of the buildings, officials said.
Ukrainian presidential aide Andrii Yermak reacted to the news by calling for a "complete ceasefire" early Thursday in a post on Telegram.
"We must push for it together with the United States," Yermak wrote.
The strike came as Washington and Kyiv on Wednesday signed a minerals deal that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration called a new form of U.S. commitment to Ukraine.
Explosions were also heard overnight in the northeastern city of Sumy. Air raid warnings sounded across Ukraine, including in the Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Yermak slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the air assault.
"Putin will always have the desire to kill, until the end of his life, but diplomacy, forceful and economic methods of influence will still force Russia to stop the war," Yermak said.
"We are working on this with our partners every day," the presidential aide added. "There will be more important diplomacy soon, which will concern our security, as well as a just and sustainable peace."
