Russian Air Assault on Ukraine’s Odesa Leaves At Least 2 Dead

A Russian overnight drone attack killed at least two people and wounded 15 others in a residential neighborhood of Odesa, Ukrainian emergency officials said early Thursday.

"Unfortunately, two people died, according to preliminary information, and another 15 people were injured," Ukraine's State Emergency Service said in a statement.

It said high-rise buildings, individual homes, a supermarket, a school and cars were damaged in the attack, which it described as "large-scale."

More than 200 people were evacuated from one of the buildings, officials said.

Ukrainian presidential aide Andrii Yermak reacted to the news by calling for a "complete ceasefire" early Thursday in a post on Telegram.

"We must push for it together with the United States," Yermak wrote.

The strike came as Washington and Kyiv on Wednesday signed a minerals deal that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration called a new form of U.S. commitment to Ukraine.