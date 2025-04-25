Russia Agrees to Begin Gas Deliveries to Iran This Year

Russia will begin delivering natural gas to Iran this year, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev said Friday after bilateral talks with Iranian officials, adding that energy companies are currently negotiating prices.

Moscow agreed to supply Tehran with up to 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year, with President Vladimir Putin earlier telling his Iranian counterpart in January that “we should start small.”

Tsivilev said initial volumes will total 1.8 bcm and use existing infrastructure, according to the Interfax news agency. The Kommersant business newspaper reported that the pipeline will pass through Azerbaijan.

“Deliveries are expected to begin this year, as soon as they agree on the price. Companies are currently negotiating the price. We don’t get involved in commercial relations,” Tsivilev said.

After meeting with Tsivilev, Iranian Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad said authorities in his country “hope and expect that some points will be finalized as soon as possible.”

Russia and Iran, both under heavy Western sanctions, have deepened ties in recent years. This month, the two countries ratified a 20-year strategic partnership to boost cooperation in defense, intelligence sharing and nuclear energy, as well as to promote investment in oil and gas development.

Despite holding the world’s second-largest gas reserves, Iran has edged closer to becoming a net energy importer due to sanctions, a lack of international investment and mismanagement.