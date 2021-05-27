European Parliamentarians Demand End to Investment in Russian Gas Project

A group of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have called on the governments of France, Germany, and Italy to stop funding the Arctic LNG II liquified natural gas project, describing investments in the Russian natural gas industry as unsafe and contradictory to EU climate policy.

Around 20% of the world’s natural gas comes from Russia, with 80% of that being produced in the Yamal Arctic region, 2,400 kilometers northeast of Moscow. Arctic LNG II is a new natural gas facility being built by Russian gas giant Novatek is building next to the Yamal peninsula, aiming to increase liquified natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe and East Asia.

The $21 billion project is set to be completed in 2025 and includes $9 billion in outside investment from Russia, China and Japan. The French, German, and Italian governments are considering whether to support the investment of $2 billion into the new LNG terminal, the Arctic Today outlet reported.