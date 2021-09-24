Top Executive of Russia’s Novatek Arrested in U.S. for Tax Fraud

The chief finance officer and deputy chairman of the board at Russian gas producer Novatek has been arrested in the United States on charges of tax fraud, The U.S. Justice Department said in a statement Thursday.

A federal grand jury indicted Mark Gyetvay for hiding assets that were at one point worth up to $93 million in offshore accounts between 2005-16.

“Gyetvay allegedly took steps to conceal his ownership and control over the foreign accounts and associated assets, such as removing himself and making his then-wife, a Russian citizen, the beneficial owner of the accounts,” the statement said.

In a statement shared by the RBC news website Friday, Novatek said it had not been notified of Gyetvay's arrest and said the criminal case “does not and will not affect the company’s activities.”