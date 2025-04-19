Vladimir Putin Orders Easter Ceasefire With Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a temporary Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, the Kremlin announced Saturday, as Ukraine said that Russia's military was carrying out air attacks on the country.

"Out of humanitarian considerations, Russia is declaring an Easter ceasefire from 6:00 p.m. [Moscow time] today until midnight Sunday into Monday. I am ordering all combat operations to be halted during this period," Putin said in a televised meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

"At the same time, our forces must remain ready to respond to any ceasefire violations or provocations by the enemy, as well as to any aggressive actions," the Kremlin leader added.

About an hour later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to dismiss Moscow's Easter truce, saying that Russian armed forces were launching air attacks on his country right as the announced pause in hostilities was supposed to begin.

"As for yet another of Putin's attempts to toy with people's lives, an air raid alert is currently spreading across Ukraine. At 5:15 p.m., Russian attack drones were detected in our skies," Zelensky wrote in a message posted on Telegram.

"The presence of Shahed drones in our airspace is a true reflection of Putin's attitude toward Easter and toward human life," he added.