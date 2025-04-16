Finland to Keep Border With Russia Closed ‘Until Further Notice’

Finland will keep its land border with Russia closed indefinitely due to continued concerns over a potential surge in asylum seekers allegedly encouraged by Moscow, the Finnish government announced Wednesday.

The Nordic country shut its 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) eastern border in December 2023 amid an uptick in asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa. Finnish authorities accuse the Kremlin of encouraging the asylum seekers to cross their shared frontier in a destabilization ploy — a “hybrid attack” Helsinki sees as Moscow’s retribution for having joined NATO.

In a statement published on Wednesday, the Finnish government said the border will remain closed “until further notice.” Asylum applications will still be accepted at Finland’s air and maritime border crossings, but not along the land border with Russia.

“Instrumentalized migration is one way that Russia can put pressure on and affect the security and social stability of Finland and the EU,” the government said. “Based on information available to the Finnish authorities, the risk that instrumentalized migration will resume and expand as seen previously remains likely.”