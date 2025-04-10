St. Petersburg Prosecutors Order Independent Bookstore to Remove LGBTQ+ Books

Law enforcement authorities in St. Petersburg raided a 100-year-old independent bookstore, ordering the removal of dozens of books they claim violate Russia’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws, media reported Thursday.

Podpisniye Izdaniya received a list of 48 books, including by American writer Susan Sontag and exiled feminist poet Daria Serenko, that were subject to the removal.

In addition to LGBTQ+ books, six of the books were on feminism, one by popular dissident author Vladimir Sorokin and two others authored by “foreign agent” journalists Sergei Parkhomenko and Valery Panyushkin, the bookstore’s staff member told the Telegram news channel Rotonda.

The broadcaster 78.ru showed uniformed police officers speaking with the store’s employees and shared photographs of its shelves with the labels “feminism” and “gender studies.”