St. Petersburg Court Drops ‘LGBT Propaganda’ Case Against Popular Bookstore

A court in St. Petersburg has dropped an “LGBT propaganda” case against a popular bookstore that was fined earlier this year for selling works by authors like Susan Sontag and Olivia Laing.

In April, law enforcement authorities carried out a search at the 100-year-old bookstore Podpisniye Izdaniya, ordereding store employees to remove dozens of books on LGBTQ+ issues and feminism, as well as those authored by dissident and “foreign agent” writers.

The following month, St. Petersburg’s Kuibyshevsky District Court ordered Podpisniye Izdaniya to pay a fine of 800,000 rubles ($10,000) after finding it guilty of distributing literature that promotes so-called “LGBT propaganda.”

According to the court’s press service, an expert review by Herzen University last month concluded that 37 books sold at Podpisniye Izdaniya contained “psychological and linguistic signs of propaganda” promoting “non-traditional sexual relationships, gender reassignment or refusal to procreate.”

Among the books in question was Laing’s “Everybody: A Book About Freedom.”