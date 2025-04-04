4 Dead, Dozens Injured in Russian Drone Strikes on Kharkiv

Russian drone strikes killed at least four people and injured more than 30 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, authorities said Friday.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up aerial attacks even as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes them to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of costly fighting.

The attack late Thursday targeted residential and office buildings in Kharkiv, causing several blazes, Ukraine's state emergency service said on Telegram.

"Russian drones attacked one of the districts of Kharkiv. As a result of strikes at residential buildings and an administrative building, four fires broke out," the emergency service said.

The city's Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that as of Friday morning, "unfortunately, there are already four dead," with a fourth body "unearthed from under the rubble" in addition to three earlier fatalities.

Ukraine's state emergency service and Oleh Syniehubov, governor of the wider Kharkiv region, said 35 people were wounded in the attack, while Terekhov put the figure at 32.