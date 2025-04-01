Finland Should ‘Mentally Prepare’ to Restore Ties With Russia, President Stubb Says

Finland should “mentally prepare” to eventually restore relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine ends, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said Monday during talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“We in Finland must mentally prepare for the fact that at some point, relations with Russia will begin to recover,” Stubb told reporters in London, according to the news outlet Ilta-Sanomat. “Nothing removes the fact that Russia is and will always be Finland’s neighbor.”

However, he stressed that any thaw in Russian-Finnish relations would depend on Russia ending its war against Ukraine and Finland’s internal debate on how to proceed.

Stubb, who arrived in London after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida, has advocated for Russia and Ukraine to accept a full ceasefire on April 20.