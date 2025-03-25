Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Ties Black Sea Truce to Lifting of Some Sanctions

By AFP
A view of the Lunga fishing vessel on the Black Sea in the village of Novyi Svit Andrei Rubtsov / TASS

The Kremlin said Tuesday that a U.S.-brokered agreement to halt military activity in the Black Sea would only take effect once certain sanctions were lifted, including those targeting its state-owned agricultural lender.

The White House said earlier that Russia and Ukraine had both agreed to “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea, following separate talks with the two sides in Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. side did not mention lifting sanctions in its statement, only that it would help restore “access to the world market” for Russia's agricultural and fertilizer exports.

The Kremlin said the truce would enter into force after sanctions on Rosselkhozbank [Russia’s state-owned agricultural lender] and other financial institutions involved in providing international trade operations in food and fertilizers were lifted.

It also called for those institutions to be re-connected to the SWIFT network, an international payment system that some Russian banks have been blocked from using.

The West has not directly sanctioned Russian agriculture, but Moscow has long complained that restrictions on shipping insurance and its state lender Rosselkhozbank — which provides financing to agribusiness — have frustrated its exports.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Black Sea

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Talks for New Black Sea Shipping Deal Collapsed in March – Reuters

“At the very last minute, Ukraine suddenly pulled out and the deal was scuttled,” a source was quoted as saying.
2 Min read

Putin Says Free Grain Exports to Africa to Begin in 'Weeks'

He said Russia was ready to return to the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal "as soon" as restrictions on its own exports were lifted.
3 Min read
Feature

Putin and Erdogan to Meet in Attempt to Avoid Food Crisis, Black Sea Confrontation

A source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry told The Moscow Times that he hoped the leaders could reach an agreement, but admitted it would not be easy...
5 Min read

Russia Agrees to 2-Month Ukraine Grain Deal Extension

The agreement comes just one day before a 60-day extension reached back in March was set to expire. 
2 Min read