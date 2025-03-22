Russian Negotiator Says He’s Hoping for ‘Some Progress’ at Talks in Saudi Arabia Next Week

Moscow hopes to make “some progress” at upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia, a Russian negotiator told state media Saturday, as U.S. officials prepare for separate discussions with Ukrainian and Russian officials on a possible ceasefire.

Russia has rejected a joint U.S.-Ukraine proposal for a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire, instead suggesting only a halt to aerial strikes on energy infrastructure.

The U.S. is set to hold parallel talks with Ukrainian and Russian delegations on Monday in an effort to break the deadlock.

“We hope to achieve at least some progress,” Senator Grigory Karasin told Zvezda TV, a channel run by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Karasin, who will represent Russia alongside FSB adviser Sergey Beseda, described his mood as both “combative and constructive” ahead of the talks.