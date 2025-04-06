Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Envoy Says Next Russia-U.S. Contact Could Be ‘Next Week'

By AFP
Senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev speaks at a press conference in Washington. Zuma\TASS

A senior Russian official involved in negotiations with Washington said on Sunday that Russia and the United States could reach out to each other again as early as next week.

Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin's international economy envoy, told Channel One television in an interview that the next contact between the two sides could happen "already next week," the TASS news agency reported.

Dmitriev, who is the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, visited Washington last week — the most senior Russian official to do so since Russia launched its war in Ukraine.

He told Russian journalists that he saw "positive dynamics" in the relationship.

In his latest interview, however, Dmitriev said that there are "undoubtedly still a large number of enemies of Russia in the American government."

"So there is now a fragile hope that dialogue has been restored," he said, while citing a need to counteract "information attacks."

Dmitriev has played a key role in the rapprochement between Russia and the United States, taking part in the first round of talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's officials in Saudi Arabia in February.

