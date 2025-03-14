Russia Lifts Abkhazia Travel Advisory Following Pro-Kremlin Leader’s Election Win

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Friday that it lifted a travel advisory for Abkhazia following protests over a controversial investment deal that led to the election of another pro-Moscow leader in the breakaway Georgian region.

The advisory had been issued in November after mass demonstrations erupted over a Russian investment bill that critics argued would allow wealthy Russians to push out local businesses.

Acting Abkhazian leader Badra Gunba was declared the winner of the region’s runoff election on March 2 after his predecessor stepped down in response to protesters’ demands.

“With the situation in Abkhazia now stabilized, the Russian Foreign Ministry is canceling the earlier recommendations. Russians who wish to travel to Abkhazia may now proceed with their plans,” the ministry said in a statement.