Russia Finishes Issuing Passports in Occupied Ukrainian Regions, Putin Says

Russian authorities have finished issuing passports to Ukrainian nationals living in territories seized by the Russian military, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday, a process that Ukraine has condemned as an illegal attempt to erase the region's Ukrainian identity.
Since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russian authorities have pressured Ukrainians in the south and east of the country to adopt Russian citizenship.
Those who refuse face restrictions on their movement and difficulties accessing public services, such as healthcare and education, provided by Russian-installed authorities. Ukrainians who do not obtain a Russian passport are classified as foreign nationals.
"Last year, the passportization of residents in the liberated areas of the Luhansk and Donetsk republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, was virtually completed," Putin said during a meeting with Interior Ministry officials in Moscow.
Russia claims to have annexed those four Ukrainian regions in September 2022, despite not having full control over them.
Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev reported that 3.5 million passports had been issued in total.
Even before its full-scale invasion, Russia offered simplified citizenship to residents of parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the control of Moscow-backed separatists.
Kyiv has called the process "illegal" and a "gross violation of Ukraine's sovereignty."
The move has also been condemned by Western governments and human rights groups, while the European Union does not recognize the passports as legitimate travel documents.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.