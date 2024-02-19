Moscow Claims Ukraine Poisoned Head of Occupied Luhansk Region

Russia's Defense Ministry on Monday accused Kyiv of trying to poison the Kremlin-backed head of eastern Ukraine's occupied Luhansk region Leonid Pasechnik.

“Pasechnik was severely poisoned with phenolic compounds on Dec. 5, 2023,” said the head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s radiation, chemical and biological protection forces, Igor Kirillov.

Phenol is a chemical compound used in various industrial processes, such as the production of plastics, pharmaceuticals, and disinfectants, and it can be toxic in high concentrations.

Kirillov’s claims, made as part of a larger statement accusing Kyiv and its Western allies of using toxic chemicals on and off the battlefield, could not be verified.