Russia Says Annexation of Ukrainian Land Is ‘Non-Negotiable'

The Kremlin on Thursday ruled out giving back Ukrainian regions it claims to have annexed as part of a future peace deal, setting out a major red line as Russian and U.S. officials met in Istanbul for a new round of talks to normalize relations.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for a quick end to the three-year conflict since taking office last month, reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a stunning shift in U.S. foreign policy.

The Istanbul talks come after a high-level meeting in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, and aim at restoring diplomatic ties after embassy staff on both sides were expelled under the Joe Biden administration.

Putin said Thursday that the contacts with the United States gave "some hope" of resolving the conflict, but his spokesman earlier cautioned that giving up any annexed Ukrainian land was "non-negotiable."

"The territories which have become subjects of the Russian Federation, which are inscribed in our country's constitution, are an inseparable part of our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This is undeniable and non-negotiable," he said in a phone briefing attended by AFP.

'Laughable'

Months after launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia declared the annexation of four southern and eastern Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. It annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine and most international observers have dismissed the annexations as illegal, which Ukraine reiterated in answer to the Kremlin remarks.

"Ukraine has its internationally recognized borders," said Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhy.

"It's really laughable to see them referring to their constitution" to justify the annexation, he added.