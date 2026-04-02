Ditch the Camo and Zs, Officials Tell Russians in Border Areas Amid Drone Attacks

Civilians close to Russia’s border with Ukraine are being told to avoid wearing camouflage and driving in vehicles marked with army symbols, as it could make them look like military targets amid near-daily Ukrainian drone attacks.

Vladimir Zaytsev, who heads the Bolshesoldatsky district in the southwestern Kursk region, is at least the second official in recent weeks to issue civilian visibility guidelines in areas that regularly face cross-border strikes.

“Refrain from wearing military uniforms or using vehicles with military-style coloring (khaki, dark green, gray or olive), especially those bearing markings used by the Russian Armed Forces, when traveling in border areas and nearby districts,” Zaytsev said Wednesday.

Zaytsev, who detailed the guidelines in a post on the social media website VKontakte, may have been referring to the pro-war Z and V symbols in mentioning military “markings.”

He said following the guidelines is necessary in order to “prevent death or injury to the civilian population and the destruction of motor vehicles.”