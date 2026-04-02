Ukraine Renewing Drone Strikes on TurkStream Facilities, Gazprom Says

Gazprom said Thursday that Ukraine had again attacked a compressor station linked to the TurkStream gas pipeline, which runs under the Black Sea and carries natural gas to Europe through Turkey.
In a statement, the company said three Ukrainian drones targeted the Russkaya compressor station in the southern Krasnodar region overnight.
Gazprom credited the Russian Defense Ministry and “mobile operational groups” for managing to repel the attack.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted 147 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions, including Krasnodar, between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
There was no immediate response from Ukraine.
TurkStream is the only remaining route for Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 severed other export corridors.
Last month, Gazprom said Ukraine had targeted facilities of both the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines multiple times. The Kremlin condemned those attacks as “irresponsible.”
The reported strike attempts come as natural gas prices in Europe have hit their highest level since 2023 following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian attacks on Qatar’s liquefied natural gas hub in March.
Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.
Ukraine has ramped up its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in recent weeks in a bid to deprive Russia of windfalls from soaring oil prices.
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