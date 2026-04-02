Ukraine Renewing Drone Strikes on TurkStream Facilities, Gazprom Says

Gazprom said Thursday that Ukraine had again attacked a compressor station linked to the TurkStream gas pipeline, which runs under the Black Sea and carries natural gas to Europe through Turkey.

In a statement, the company said three Ukrainian drones targeted the Russkaya compressor station in the southern Krasnodar region overnight.

Gazprom credited the Russian Defense Ministry and “mobile operational groups” for managing to repel the attack.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted 147 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions, including Krasnodar, between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine.

TurkStream is the only remaining route for Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 severed other export corridors.