Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian and U.S. Officials Meet in Istanbul for Embassy Talks

By AFP
Journalists gather outside the U.S. Consul General’s residence in Istanbul. Kirill Zharov / TASS

Russian and U.S. officials met in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss embassy-related issues as part of efforts to stabilize ties, Russian news agencies reported.

The talks, held at the U.S. consul general's residence, follow this month's first high-level meeting between the two nuclear powers since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Neither side disclosed the participants, though Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported that the Russian delegation included representatives from the Foreign Ministry.

U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to reset relations with Moscow since taking office last month, reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin and initiating high-level talks for the first time in over three years.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on Feb. 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they agreed to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

The Istanbul talks are aimed at normalizing the operations of both countries' diplomatic missions after a series of tit-for-tat expulsions of embassy staff during former U.S. administrations.

NATO member Turkey has previously played a mediating role in the Ukraine conflict, hosting direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in March 2022.

Read more about: Diplomacy , Turkey , United States

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Former U.S. Official Shares Details of Secret ‘Track 1.5’ Diplomacy With Moscow

The discussions enable both sides to understand each other's red lines and mitigate potential conflicts amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
5 Min read

Russia Says Roadmap in the Works to Mend Syria-Turkey Ties

Russian mediation would give the Kremlin diplomatic clout amid its international isolation over the offensive in Ukraine.
2 Min read

Biden, Zelenskiy Pursue 'Diplomacy and Deterrence' in Ukraine Crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke at length Sunday with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's borders....

Russia Warns on U.S. Ties as Talks on Embassy Staffing Stalemate

"Americans are not heeding our logic or our demands," Russia's deputy foreign minister said after talks with visiting U.S. official Victoria Nuland.