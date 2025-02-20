Putin Hails Russia’s Huge Number of ‘Terror’ Convictions

Russian military courts sentenced more than 1,000 people on terrorist charges last year, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, referring to a massive wave of prosecutions during the Ukraine war.

Russia's secretive military courts prosecute captured Ukrainian soldiers, Russians accused of working with Kyiv or sabotaging Moscow's army, domestic opponents of the Kremlin and alleged radicals and terrorist groups.

"Military courts have a key role in deciding on criminal cases with a terrorist direction," Putin said in a speech to Russia's top judges.

"Last year, around 950 such cases were looked at, 1,075 people were sentenced."

Russia regularly sentences people over opposition to the war in Ukraine while convicting captured Ukrainian soldiers on treason and terrorist charges.

The Geneva Conventions prohibit the prosecution of prisoners of war (POW) for taking part in armed hostilities.