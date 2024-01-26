Putin Says ‘Obvious’ Ukraine Behind Army Plane Crash

President Vladimir Putin said Friday it was "obvious" Ukraine shot down a Russian IL-76 military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners over the border region of Belgorod this week.

According to Moscow, the plane was traveling to the region ahead of a prisoner swap on Wednesday when it was struck by anti-aircraft missiles. It said there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board.

Ukraine has not confirmed or denied its involvement in the crash, but officials have appeared to question whether prisoners were really on board.

"I don't know whether they did it on purpose or thoughtlessly, but it is obvious that they did it," Putin told student soldiers in his first reaction to the crash.