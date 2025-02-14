Zelensky Says Ready for Direct Talks With Moscow After Reaching Common Position With U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that he was ready for direct talks with Moscow once Kyiv reached a common position with the United States and Europe on how to end the Ukraine war.

He also said Donald Trump had not finalized his plan for how he wants to bring an end the conflict, two days after the U.S. President held phone calls with both Zelensky and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"We are ready for any conversations with America and our allies," said Zelensky.

"If they provide us with specific answers to specific requests from us and a common understanding of the dangerous Putin, then, with our unified understanding, we will be ready to talk with the Russians," he added.

The Ukrainian leader is in Munich where he will hold talks with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.