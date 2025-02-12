Russia and Ukraine Trade Blame for Disrupting IAEA Staff Rotations at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday accused each other of blocking the rotation of staff from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Moscow's troops seized the facility, Europe's largest nuclear power station, in the first days of its invasion of Ukraine. Since then, both sides of the conflict have repeatedly accused the other of risking a potentially devastating nuclear disaster by attacking the site.

Staff from the UN's IAEA have been at the power plant since September 2022 to monitor nuclear safety.

Ongoing clashes in the area have prevented IAEA staff from being swapped out as part of a planned rotation on Wednesday, according to Russian and Ukrainian authorities, marking the second such delay in a week.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhy accused Russia of "once again deliberately disrupting the rotation of IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant."