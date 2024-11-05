Russian Strike on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Kills 6, Governor Says

A Russian strike on an infrastructure facility in eastern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia killed six people and wounded nine others, the regional governor said Tuesday.

The industrial city, which had an estimated pre-war population of more than 700,000 people, lies around 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the nearest Russian positions on the front line.

“Six people were killed and nine were wounded. A fire broke out at the site of the strike,” Zaporizhzhia region Governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on social media.

Fedorov said in an earlier social media post that Russian forces struck an infrastructure facility in the city but did not provide any further details.

Zaporizhzhia has come under increasing aerial bombardments in recent weeks, and military analysts say the Kremlin may launch an offensive on the city this winter.

Moscow claims to have annexed Zaporizhzhia in late 2022 despite not having full control over the region.