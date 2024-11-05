Russian Strike on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Kills 6, Governor Says

A Russian strike on an infrastructure facility in eastern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia killed six people and wounded nine others, the regional governor said Tuesday.
The industrial city, which had an estimated pre-war population of more than 700,000 people, lies around 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the nearest Russian positions on the front line.
“Six people were killed and nine were wounded. A fire broke out at the site of the strike,” Zaporizhzhia region Governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on social media.
Fedorov said in an earlier social media post that Russian forces struck an infrastructure facility in the city but did not provide any further details.
Zaporizhzhia has come under increasing aerial bombardments in recent weeks, and military analysts say the Kremlin may launch an offensive on the city this winter.
Moscow claims to have annexed Zaporizhzhia in late 2022 despite not having full control over the region.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.