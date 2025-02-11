Kremlin Dismisses Claims of White House Officials Aboard U.S. Jet to Moscow

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed unconfirmed media reports claiming a business jet en route from Washington to Moscow was carrying White House officials.

“There’s no information on that, and no contacts are planned,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the reports, adding that Russian and U.S. officials are still engaged in talks about the war in Ukraine.

“This is happening as the administration in Washington gets its operations in order,” Peskov said. “But when it comes to the Ukraine [peace] settlement specifically, there’s nothing to report.”

Earlier, Russian media reported that a Gulfstream G650ER business jet flew from Washington to Moscow and landed at Vnukovo Airport.

Telegram news channels with purported links to Russia’s security services claimed the jet was connected to Steven Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East.