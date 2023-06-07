Foreigners Stranded in Russia’s Remote Far East as U.S.-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing

An Air India flight from New Delhi to San Francisco on Tuesday was forced to make an emergency landing in the Far East Russian city of Magadan due to an engine malfunction.

After disembarking, the flight's passengers — most of whom are likely citizens of India and the U.S. — found themselves stranded in a remote town, unable to pay for food or other goods due to Western sanctions on Russia.

“When they were landing, they felt the plane hitting a hole [in the runaway] — that was their first impression of Magadan. Second — they went through our [run-down] airport. Third — there are no hotels,” said regional head Sergei Nosov, admitting that the unexpected arrival of foreign visitors exposed a number of issues faced by the remote, sparsely populated region.

Most of the 216 passengers and 16 crew who were on board the Boeing 777 were placed in makeshift accommodations at a school in the nearby town of Sokol due to a lack of hotel rooms in Magadan, a regional capital of some 90,000 people.

A viral video shared by a stranded passenger showed people laying next to each other on thin mattresses laid across school classrooms and hallways.

“They are ok, they are waiting in a nearby school, the hall is heated and [they] got some breakfast,” Tithy Sahu, a resident of California whose parents were on the flight, wrote in a Facebook group where U.S.-based relatives are looking for their stranded loved ones.

But a few passengers with children were accommodated at a local hotel, according to Governor Nosov.