Russia Extends Arrest of U.S. Journalist Gershkovich By 3 Months

A Moscow court has extended the pre-trial detention of jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday.

The Lefortovo District Court granted the Federal Security Service's (FSB) request to extend Gershkovich's pre-trial detention until Aug. 30 in a closed-door hearing, TASS reported.

Gershkovich, a United States citizen and former Moscow Times reporter, was arrested in Yekaterinburg in late March and charged with espionage, becoming the first foreign journalist arrested in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

He was initially ordered to two months of pre-trial detention.

The Wall Street Journal and U.S. officials have strongly denied the espionage allegations.