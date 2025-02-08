Finland Monitors Russian Cable Repair in Baltic Sea

Aircrafts, frigates, submarines and drones have been deployed as part of the new operation, titled "Baltic Sentry."

The spate of incidents has led NATO countries to launch in January a patrol mission to protect critical underwater infrastructure.

According to local authorities the undated incident took place within Finland's exclusive economic zone.

"The coastguards in the Gulf of Finland are monitoring... a Russian vessel repairing a broken Russian cable," they said on X.

Several undersea telecom and power cables have been severed in the Baltic Sea in recent months, with experts and politicians accusing Russia of orchestrating a hybrid war against Western countries supporting Ukraine.

Finnish coastguards said on Saturday they were monitoring repairs of a Russian underwater cable carried out by a Russian vessel in the Gulf of Finland.

