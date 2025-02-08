Support The Moscow Times!
Finland Monitors Russian Cable Repair in Baltic Sea

By AFP
The seized oil tanker Eagle S in Porvoo, Finland. Jussi Nukari / IMAGO / TASS

Finnish coastguards said on Saturday they were monitoring repairs of a Russian underwater cable carried out by a Russian vessel in the Gulf of Finland.

Several undersea telecom and power cables have been severed in the Baltic Sea in recent months, with experts and politicians accusing Russia of orchestrating a hybrid war against Western countries supporting Ukraine.

"The coastguards in the Gulf of Finland are monitoring... a Russian vessel repairing a broken Russian cable," they said on X.

According to local authorities the undated incident took place within Finland's exclusive economic zone.

The spate of incidents has led NATO countries to launch in January a patrol mission to protect critical underwater infrastructure.

Aircrafts, frigates, submarines and drones have been deployed as part of the new operation, titled "Baltic Sentry."

