Russian Conscripts Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Belgorod Region – Reports

The conscripted soldiers’ families received the bodies three weeks later, each with similarly worded death certificates stating they had died “while protecting the state border,” according to the report. Artyom was buried in his home region on Sunday and was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage.
Zherebtsov and the other conscripts were drafted in the Chelyabinsk region last summer and transferred to Belgorod after just two weeks of sniper training, his father said.
Russian law states that conscripts can be sent to combat zones only after four months of service and basic training. After launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin assured the public that conscripts would not take part in combat operations.
Legal experts cited by 74.ru said only “political will” has so far prevented conscripts from being formally deployed in combat.
