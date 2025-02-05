Russian Conscripts Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Belgorod Region – Reports

Five Russian conscripts were killed in Ukrainian shelling in the southwestern Belgorod region last month, regional media reported Wednesday, citing the father of one of the soldiers.

“They built their own trench and moved in there on Dec. 30,” Sergei Zherebtsov, father of 20-year-old Artyom Zherebtsov, told the Chelyabinsk-based news outlet 74.ru.

“Artyom and I last spoke on Jan. 10. Then, on the morning of Jan. 11, there was an incoming strike, the trench was buried, and they were all killed,” Zherebtsov said.

The strike on the village of Nekhoteevka, located 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, was not reported at the time. Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov regularly includes Nekhoteevka in updates about Ukrainian attacks.