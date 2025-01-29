Australia Says Citizen Reported Killed After Capture in Ukraine Is Alive

An Australian national who was reportedly killed after his capture by Russian forces in Ukraine is alive, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Wednesday.

“The Australian government has received confirmation from Russia that Oscar Jenkins is alive and in custody,” she said in a statement.

“We still hold serious concerns for Mr. Jenkins as a prisoner of war.”

A video emerged in December of Jenkins — who fought with Ukrainian forces — being questioned and slapped in the face by a man speaking Russian.

“The government calls on Russia to release Mr. Jenkins,” Wong said. “If Russia does not provide Mr Jenkins the protections he is entitled to under international humanitarian law, our response will be unequivocal.”

“We have made clear to Russia in Canberra and in Moscow that Mr. Jenkins is a prisoner of war and Russia is obligated to treat him in accordance with international humanitarian law, including humane treatment.”