Ukrainian Strike on Occupied Southern Village Kills 3 – Russian-Installed Official

Russian occupational authorities in southern Ukraine said Saturday that a Ukrainian strike on a Moscow-held village in the Kherson region killed three people.

Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-installed leader of the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region, accused Kyiv of using cluster munitions in a strike on the village of Oleshky.

Oleshky lies close to the city of Kherson and near the Dnipro river, which forms the frontline in southern Ukraine.

"Ukrainian terrorists shelled Oleshky with cluster munitions and remote mine-clearing systems," Saldo said in a post on Telegram.

"At the moment, we know about three killed civilians," he added, saying the victims are being identified.

He called on villagers to stay in their homes or in shelters.

Both sides in the almost three-year war have accused each other of using cluster munitions.

The U.S. has supplied cluster munitions — which rights groups say are particularly deadly and have long-term effects — drawing criticism even from its allies.

Kyiv, meanwhile, said that four people were wounded by Russian attacks in the Kherson region on Saturday.