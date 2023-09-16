Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Strike Kills 1 in Russian Village: Authorities

By AFP
Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit. Valery Sharifulin/TASS

One person died in a Russian village near the border with Ukraine in a Ukrainian strike, the regional governor of Kursk said Saturday.

Governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram the village of Plekhovo "was bombarded from Ukraine," adding that "a man of 30 was killed after receiving injuries from shell shrapnel."

Starovoit said several houses were damaged in the strike on the village a handful of kilometers from the border.

Recent months have seen a number of strikes from Ukrainian territory across into Russia.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Regions , Missile strikes

Read more

repelled attacks

Russia Says Destroyed Drones Near Moscow, Ukraine Border

Authorities said air defense systems had destroyed one drone over the Lyubertsy district outside Moscow and two drones in the western Bryansk region.
1 Min read
Midnight to sunrise

‘Endless’ Shelling Injures 8 in Russian Border Region

"The lives of civilians and the population are in danger," the regional governor said.
2 Min read
fortifying occupation

Moscow-Held Kherson Region to ‘Ask’ for Russian Military Base

The expected request is the latest example of Russia strengthening its grip on occupied Ukrainian territories.
cross-border shelling

Shelling Destroys Property in Russian Village Bordering Ukraine

The village of Alekseevka is located near Ukraine’s Sumy region, whose governor said border guards recently repelled a Russian incursion.