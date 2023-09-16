Ukrainian Strike Kills 1 in Russian Village: Authorities

One person died in a Russian village near the border with Ukraine in a Ukrainian strike, the regional governor of Kursk said Saturday.

Governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram the village of Plekhovo "was bombarded from Ukraine," adding that "a man of 30 was killed after receiving injuries from shell shrapnel."

Starovoit said several houses were damaged in the strike on the village a handful of kilometers from the border.

Recent months have seen a number of strikes from Ukrainian territory across into Russia.