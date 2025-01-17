Russian Police Issue Arrest Warrant for IStories Chief Editor

Russian law enforcement authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Alesya Marokhovskaya, the head editor of the independent investigative outlet IStories, the publication reported Friday.

It was not immediately clear what charges Marokhovskaya faces, though she has previously been fined twice for allegedly violating Russia’s restrictive “foreign agent” law.

Marokhovskaya was designated a “foreign agent” by Russia’s Justice Ministry in August 2021. This designation requires her to submit detailed financial reports and include lengthy disclaimers on all published content, including social media posts.

Last month, IStories reported that a Russian police investigator contacted Marokhovskaya via Telegram, threatening to add her to the country’s wanted list if she did not return to Russia. In December, police reportedly executed a search-and-seizure warrant at her parents’ home in the Far East city of Magadan.

Since Russia introduced its “foreign agent” law in 2012, hundreds of journalists, cultural figures and organizations have been hit with the designation, which carries strong Soviet-era connotations of espionage.

Russian authorities have continued to tighten restrictions on those branded as “foreign agents,” including barring them from advertising, running for political office and earning income from property sales or royalties.