Russian Police Search Home of Exiled Media Editor’s Parents

Police in Russia carried out a search and seizure warrant at the home of the parents of an exiled investigative news outlet’s editor-in-chief.
The searches were part of a criminal investigation into the violation of Russia’s “foreign agent” laws by independent outlet Important Stories editor-in-chief Alesya Marokhovskaya.
Russia’s Justice Ministry in August 2021 labeled Marokhovskaya a “foreign agent.” The designation requires individuals to submit financial reports and include a lengthy disclaimer on all their published content.
Courts have since fined Marokhovskaya twice for failing to comply with the “foreign agent” law.
Important Stories reported that authorities accused their editor-in-chief of “willfully and unlawfully” failing to submit the required reports in the summer and fall of 2024, a felony offense.
As part of the case, investigators seized every electronic device and denied access to a lawyer during the search at the home of Marokhovskaya’s parents in the Russian Far East city of Magadan.
“An investigator also tried to convince Marokhovskaya’s parents that their daughter should return to Russia,” Important Stories wrote.
Marokhovskaya’s mother was taken to the local office of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, where she was asked about relatives in her native Ukraine.
The outlet said the investigator contacted Marokhovskaya directly on Telegram, promising to end the criminal case with a fine if she returned to Russia. Otherwise, Important Stories said he threatened to add her to Russia’s list of wanted criminals.
Marokhovskaya could face up to two years in prison if convicted of the felony.
