Russian Police Search Home of Exiled Media Editor’s Parents

Police in Russia carried out a search and seizure warrant at the home of the parents of an exiled investigative news outlet’s editor-in-chief.

The searches were part of a criminal investigation into the violation of Russia’s “foreign agent” laws by independent outlet Important Stories editor-in-chief Alesya Marokhovskaya.

Russia’s Justice Ministry in August 2021 labeled Marokhovskaya a “foreign agent.” The designation requires individuals to submit financial reports and include a lengthy disclaimer on all their published content.

Courts have since fined Marokhovskaya twice for failing to comply with the “foreign agent” law.

Important Stories reported that authorities accused their editor-in-chief of “willfully and unlawfully” failing to submit the required reports in the summer and fall of 2024, a felony offense.

As part of the case, investigators seized every electronic device and denied access to a lawyer during the search at the home of Marokhovskaya’s parents in the Russian Far East city of Magadan.