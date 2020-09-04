Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Typhoon Maysak Kills 3, Unmoors Floating Dock in Russia

The typhoon tore down trees and caused chaos. Yuri Smityuk / TASS

At least three people died and dozens were injured as Typhoon Maysak battered Russia’s Far East on Thursday, local authorities said.

Video footage also showed the storm unmooring a floating dry dock, causing it to slam into the Russian Navy’s warships and submarines in Russia’s Primorye region 6,500 kilometers east of Moscow.

Regional prosecutors said two of nine crew members were killed when a floating crane beached onto Ussuri Bay. The regional administration said one man was killed by a falling tree in a nearby village, bringing the known death toll from the typhoon to three.

At least 55 people sought medical attention, mostly for bruises and foreign objects in the eye, the Primorye administration said.

More than 150,000 of the region’s 1.9 million residents have been left without power, state media reported, as high winds reached speeds of up to 43 meters per second.

Dramatic eyewitness video footage showed winds tearing roofs off homes, bystanders being hit by debris and upturned eighteen-wheelers causing traffic congestion.

In addition to the free-floating dry dock, Typhoon Maysak was reported to have unmoored several other ships. One of them, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported, was an arrested North Korean fishing boat whose 12-member crew is on trial in Russia for illegal fishing.

Typhoon Maysak smashed into the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, killing at least two people and canceling or delaying flights. 

It was the ninth typhoon of the season and the fourth to hit the peninsula in 2020, according to Reuters. A 10th typhoon is expected to hit the Korean coast in the next few days, the news agency cited NASA’s Earth Observatory as saying.

“Extremely warm water of the tropical Western Pacific” is believed to have caused the string of storms, NASA was quoted as saying.



Read more about: Far East , Weather

Read more

Weather

Moscow Hit by Freak Snowstorm, in Photos

While some stayed home, many of Moscow's residents came out to play.
Weather

Russian Official Fired for Forcing Teachers to Clear Snow in Freezing Weather

The official reportedly ordered teachers to work outside in temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius.
Weather

Powerful Earthquake Strikes off Russia's Far East, No Tsunami Threat

A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck off Russia's sparsely populated Far East on Thursday.
Weather

Floods Kill 6 People in Southern Russia, Sochi Announces State of Emergency

“Until the heavy rainfall stops, it’s necessary to evacuate people,” the governor said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.