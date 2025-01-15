VKontakte Overtakes YouTube in Web Traffic for First Time in Russia

Russian social network VKontakte overtook YouTube in monthly web traffic for the first time in December, the RBC business news website reported Wednesday, citing data from the research company Mediascope.

The platform, run by the technology firm VK, has witnessed a surge in traffic since August, when users in Russia began reporting problems with playback speeds on YouTube.

Google, which has faced mounting pressure from the Russian government since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, denied Moscow’s claims that the YouTube slowdown resulted from technical issues or deliberate actions on its part.

According to Mediascope data cited by RBC, nearly 92 million users in Russia visited VKontakte at least once in December compared to 89.6 million who visited YouTube last month.

YouTube’s monthly web traffic declined by 6% from December 2023 while VKontakte’s traffic increased by 2.8%, according to the report.