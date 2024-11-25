Russia Presses Criminal Charges Against YouTuber Varlamov for Breaking ‘Foreign Agents’ Law

Russian law enforcement authorities announced charges Monday against exiled YouTuber Ilya Varlamov for violating the country’s “foreign agent” laws.
Varlamov, a popular travel blogger with over 5 million YouTube subscribers, has been a vocal critic of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In 2023, Russia’s Justice Ministry added him to its list of “foreign agents,” a designation that requires individuals to submit financial reports and include a lengthy disclaimer on all published content.
Moscow courts have fined Varlamov twice this year for violating “foreign agent” laws, which prompted law enforcement to press criminal charges against him.
“Varlamov continued to distribute public messages and materials on social media without indicating they were created or distributed by a foreign agent,” the Moscow Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.
The 40-year-old Varlamov faces up to two years in prison if convicted.
Varlamov, who resides outside Russia, has vowed to continue posting online without the mandatory “foreign agent” label.
“I consider the law on foreign agents unconstitutional. Its only purpose is political repression and censorship,” he wrote on Telegram.
Earlier this year, the YouTuber was also charged with “discrediting” the Russian armed forces.
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
