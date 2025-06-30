Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Prosecutors Seek Criminal Charges Against YouTuber Yury Dud Over ‘Foreign Agent’ Law Violations

Screenshot вДудь

Moscow prosecutors announced Monday that they are seeking criminal charges against prominent YouTuber and journalist Yury Dud for repeatedly violating Russia’s “foreign agent” law.

Dud, 38, was designated a “foreign agent” in April 2022, weeks after condemning Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine as an “imperial frenzy.” He left the country shortly after and later failed to overturn the designation in court.

The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office accused Dud of continuing to distribute content online without the required “foreign agent” disclaimer. He was fined twice already for failing to publish his content with the label.

Breaking Russia’s “foreign agent” law multiple times carries a maximum prison sentence of two years.

Authorities use the “foreign agent” label, which carries Soviet-era connotations, to target individuals and organizations they view as enemies of the state. Those hit with the designation are required to submit rigorous financial reports to the Justice Ministry, as well as display “foreign agent” disclaimers in publications and social media posts.

Dud, a former sports reporter, launched his long-form interview channel on YouTube in 2017. It has since gained more than 10 million subscribers and often features high-profile public figures, including politicians, musicians, journalists and businesspeople.

Prosecutors said they have referred the case to investigators to pursue criminal charges against Dud.

Read more about: YouTube , Foreign Agents

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Presses Criminal Charges Against YouTuber Varlamov for Breaking ‘Foreign Agents’ Law

Ilya Varlamov, who resides outside Russia, has vowed to continue posting online without the mandatory “foreign agent” label.
1 Min read

Putin Signs Ban on Advertising for 'Foreign Agents'

Under the new law, businesses can no longer advertise their with individuals and legal entities branded as “foreign agents.”
2 Min read
Feature

Arrest of Tatar-American Journalist ‘A Terrible Tragedy,’ Friends Say

People who know Alsu Kurmasheva describe her as a devoted mother and journalist committed to covering life in Russia’s ethnic republics.
3 Min read

Branded 'Foreign Agents,' Russian NGOs Still Work to Achieve Change

Many NGOs and individual branded "foreign agents" have given up and closed, but a few persevere.
5 Min read