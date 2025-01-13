Zelensky ‘Ready’ to Hand North Korean POWs to Pyongyang

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he was ready to hand captured North Korean soldiers to Pyongyang in exchange for the return of Ukrainian POWs held in Russia.

Zelensky's offer comes a day after Ukraine announced it had captured two North Korean soldiers wounded fighting against Kyiv's troops in Russia's Kursk region. However, Kyiv did not provide any proof of their nationality.

On Sunday, South Korea's National Intelligence Service backed up Ukraine's account, telling AFP it “confirmed” that the Ukrainian military had captured two North Korean soldiers on Jan. 9 in the Kursk region.

“Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un's soldiers to him if he can organize their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia,” Zelensky wrote on X.

There will “undoubtedly be more” North Korean soldiers captured by Kyiv, he added.

For “those North Korean soldiers who do not wish to return, there may be other options available,” said Zelensky.