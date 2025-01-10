Damaged Oil Tanker Springs New Leak in Southern Russia

Oil has begun leaking again from an oil tanker that ran aground at the Taman port in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region last month, regional authorities said Friday.

The Volgoneft-239 and Volgoneft-212 were carrying a combined 9,200 metric tons of heavy fuel oil when they were struck by a storm on Dec. 15 in the Kerch Strait, a vital waterway connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov near the Krasnodar region and annexed Crimea.

The storm damage led to significant oil spills, contaminating coastal areas and prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency. President Vladimir Putin described the incident as Russia’s most serious environmental disaster in recent history.

Cleanup efforts, heavily reliant on volunteers, have focused on removing oil that washes ashore.

Video published by the Krasnodar region’s emergency response center on Friday showed a black oil slick on the stern of the Volgoneft-239 and extending further out along the beach.

The response center said workers from Russia’s Marine Rescue Service were on board the tanker and measuring the extent of the damage, as well as “taking measures” to limit the latest leak.